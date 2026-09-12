Sachin Pilot to participate in major protest seeking justice for farmer Gulzar, who died by suicide in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: Amid continuing factionalism in the Punjab Congress, Sachin Pilot will visit the State for the first time on September 15 after taking over as the general secretary in charge of the state unit.

He will participate in a major protest that will focus on the demand for justice for 47-year-old Gulzar Singh, a Dalit daily wager who died by suicide.

Former Member of Parliament Vijayinder Singla said that the ‘Main Bhi Gulzar’ campaign aims to urge the government to take action against whosoever is involved in Gulzar’s death.

"We have launched the campaign in solidarity with the victim’s family. We have requested everyone in Sangrur and other parts of Punjab to join this initiative by putting up the ‘Main Bhi Gulzar’ display picture on their social media handles and help us amplify the family’s voice against injustice and stand in solidarity with them,” he said.

Singla added that the victim’s family had alleged that they were forced by the district administration and the Sangrur police to cremate Gulzar without ensuring family traditions.

Meanwhile, the AAP has accused the BJP, Congress and SAD of their alleged attempt to exploit a tragic death for political gains, asserting that the bereaved family must be allowed to grieve with dignity.

In the demonstration, Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh, Raja Warring, Leader of the Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa, Former Chief Minister and MP from Jalandhar, Charanjit Singh Channi, Former Deputy Chief Minister and MP from Gurdaspur, all other MPs, sitting and ex-MLAs and other party leaders will take part.