SC to adjudicate PIL seeking amendments to Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act on Sept 15

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will adjudicate on Tuesday ( September 15) a PIL filed by a doctor over the alleged violation of the right to life of premature babies delivered following medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) in advanced pregnancies allowed by orders of superior courts, including in cases involving rape victims, minors, major foetal anomalies and mental illness.

The PIL, filed before the top court by Dr Sanjay Kulshrestha, a paediatric surgeon in Agra, seeks appropriate orders and directions to the Union of India and other authorities to amend the present MTP Act, 1971. He has also sought directions to ensure that the rights of mothers as well as premature babies are protected and accommodated under the MTP Act by framing basic guidelines or a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the treatment of such babies.

"Issue a writ of mandamus under Articles 21. 32. 12 and 14 and 142 of the constitution of India against the respondents (UOI and others) in order to protect the right to life of some unfortunate premature babies that are being delivered in late pregnancies of more than 24 weeks due to some unusual circumstances where mother is allowed to undergo a medical termination of pregnancy by the order of the Superior Courts [especially for cases where there is no apparent anomaly in the fetus), a proper medical care of such unfortunate premature babies to be ensured by treating hospitals," the plea of Dr Kulshrestha said.

The petitioner added that the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court, in an order dated March 21, 2026, held that an unborn child of more than five months' gestation would be treated as a 'person' in the eyes of law and that its death in an accident would entitle the family to separate compensation. The court held that a foetus beyond a certain stage of development acquires the status of an independent life.

The plea also quoted an earlier Supreme Court order, in which the court said cases of unwanted pregnancy, particularly involving minors, were on the rise. The Supreme Court had on May 30, 2026, said the law regulating termination of pregnancy needed to be amended to deal with such cases.