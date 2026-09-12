War of words between Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) and Shiromani Akali Dal intensifies ahead of Punjab Assembly polls

CHANDIGARH: With less than five months left for the 2027 Punjab assembly elections, the war of words between the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has intensified.

Rebel Akali Dal MLA and senior leader of Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, Manpreet Singh Ayali, alleged that the entire 'Panth' (community) and Punjabis have "lost trust" in the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), as its leadership always prioritised personal interests instead of resolving the state's issues.

The salvo by Aylai comes days after SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal mounted an attack on the jailed Amritpal Singh-led Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, calling it "Virus Punjab De" and asking people if they want the return of the "era of bloodshed.’’

Citing the dismal electoral performance of Akali Dal during the 2017 and 2022 Assembly polls and 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Ayali said the SAD has been 'Finished' by its leadership.

Hitting out at the SAD leadership, Ayali said it always prioritised occupying a chair or a ministry in the Union government while ignoring the resolution of Punjab's issues.

"This is the reason why the entire 'Panth' and Punjab completely lost trust in this party,’’ he claimed.

Referring to the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, he said there was a need for a regional party, which is why it came into being.

"We are getting big support from every section,’’ he said.