War of words between Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) and Shiromani Akali Dal intensifies ahead of Punjab Assembly polls

CHANDIGARH: With less than five months left for the 2027 Punjab assembly elections, the war of words between the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has intensified.
Rebel Akali Dal MLA and senior leader of Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, Manpreet Singh Ayali, alleged that the entire 'Panth' (community) and Punjabis have "lost trust" in the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), as its leadership always prioritised personal interests instead of resolving the state's issues.
The salvo by Aylai comes days after SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal mounted an attack on the jailed Amritpal Singh-led Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, calling it "Virus Punjab De" and asking people if they want the return of the "era of bloodshed.’’
Citing the dismal electoral performance of Akali Dal during the 2017 and 2022 Assembly polls and 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Ayali said the SAD has been 'Finished' by its leadership.
Hitting out at the SAD leadership, Ayali said it always prioritised occupying a chair or a ministry in the Union government while ignoring the resolution of Punjab's issues.
"This is the reason why the entire 'Panth' and Punjab completely lost trust in this party,’’ he claimed.
Referring to the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, he said there was a need for a regional party, which is why it came into being.
"We are getting big support from every section,’’ he said.
On the question of whether Akali Dal Waris Punjab De will ally with any party for the upcoming 2027 assembly election, Ayali said that they are fighting for 'Panth' (community) and Punjab, and their objective is to establish 'Panthic' and a regional outfit.
"Our agreement cannot be for a chair. Our agreement can be with a Panthic body. We will decide as per the sentiments of the Panth," said Ayali.
Referring to the recent Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) polls in which SAD's student wing Students' Organisation of India (SOI) extended support to the RSS-affiliated ABVP, Ayali claimed that there prevails anger among the Sikh community over it.
When asked whether it may tie up with any national party, Ayali said that their motive is only to fight for 'Panth' and Punjab and strengthen the regional party.
"We have to claim our rights from the Centre. We are not begging," as he pointed to the river water issue, transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab and other rights.
Taking a dig at the central BJP leadership without naming, Ayali said, "BJP leaders will not resolve Punjab's issues by just visiting the state wearing turbans. Punjab's rights, farmers' demands, release of Bandi Singhs and other issues need to be resolved. We will not enter into any alliance, going against sentiments of the 'Panth',” he added.
Meanwhile, Amritpal's father Tarsem Singh slammed Badal for his dig at the jailed Khadoor Sahib MP and said that they do not need any certificate from the SAD president.
Singh said the SAD committed frauds and sins.
Singh claimed, ``We do not need to take any certificate from Badal. He is rattled, and people of Punjab hate him a lot.’’
In the last few days, Badal has been attacking the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De and Amritpal Singh in his political speeches during rallies. He has been alleging that Amritpal Singh tried to incite people by raising the slogan of Khalistan but ran away immediately when a few police personnel came to nab him.