Panthic politics finds new vehicle as Amritpal’s ADWPD gears up for 2027 polls

CHANDIGARH: Ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly elections, the rookie political outfit Akali Dal Waris Punjab De (ADWPD), founded by jailed Khadoor Sahib Member of Parliament and Sikh hardliner Amritpal Singh, prepares to expand its organisational base and has been projecting greater participation of youth and grassroots workers as part of its political agenda, which has unmistakably signalled that Panthic politics remains a potent force in the state as the vacuum created by the decline of the Shiromani Akali Dal is now being actively contested.

It is now clear that Amritpal Singh will fight the upcoming assembly polls, and it is indicated that he might contest against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from Dhuri assembly segment.

Tarsem Singh, father of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, who is currently serving as acting president of the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, today said that no member of their family, except Amritpal, will contest elections, asserting that the family wants to stay away from dynastic politics.

“The decision was based on the principle of ending parivarwad (dynastic politics) and creating space for genuine grassroots workers, dedicated individuals and young people to take up leadership roles and work for Punjab and Panthic causes,” he added.

Singh said, “We have moved ahead with the principle of ending family politics so that people who work for Punjab and the Panth get an opportunity to come forward and young people can be brought into leadership roles.”

He said the family’s role would remain limited to supporting the struggle for Punjab and the Panth rather than seeking multiple political positions.

Party insiders confirmed that besides Khadoor Sahib, Amritpal Singh has expressed interest in contesting from Dhuri, but the options of Talwandi Sabo and Rampura Phul are also being considered.