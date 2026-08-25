Panthic politics finds new vehicle as Amritpal’s ADWPD gears up for 2027 polls

CHANDIGARH: Ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly elections, the rookie political outfit Akali Dal Waris Punjab De (ADWPD), founded by jailed Khadoor Sahib Member of Parliament and Sikh hardliner Amritpal Singh, prepares to expand its organisational base and has been projecting greater participation of youth and grassroots workers as part of its political agenda, which has unmistakably signalled that Panthic politics remains a potent force in the state as the vacuum created by the decline of the Shiromani Akali Dal is now being actively contested.
It is now clear that Amritpal Singh will fight the upcoming assembly polls, and it is indicated that he might contest against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from Dhuri assembly segment.
Tarsem Singh, father of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, who is currently serving as acting president of the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, today said that no member of their family, except Amritpal, will contest elections, asserting that the family wants to stay away from dynastic politics.
“The decision was based on the principle of ending parivarwad (dynastic politics) and creating space for genuine grassroots workers, dedicated individuals and young people to take up leadership roles and work for Punjab and Panthic causes,” he added.
Singh said, “We have moved ahead with the principle of ending family politics so that people who work for Punjab and the Panth get an opportunity to come forward and young people can be brought into leadership roles.”
He said the family’s role would remain limited to supporting the struggle for Punjab and the Panth rather than seeking multiple political positions.
Party insiders confirmed that besides Khadoor Sahib, Amritpal Singh has expressed interest in contesting from Dhuri, but the options of Talwandi Sabo and Rampura Phul are also being considered.
Party chief spokesperson Shamsher Singh Padhri said the party had, in principle, decided that Amritpal would contest the polls. “He may contest from not one but even two assembly constituencies. The final decision on the seats is yet to be taken,” he said and added that reports of Amritpal contesting against the Chief Minister were “just a rumour”.
The party had recently announced the candidature of Papalpreet Singh as the party candidate from the Majitha assembly constituency. He is currently lodged in Goindwal jail. Papalpreet was earlier lodged in Dibrugarh jail in Assam with Amritpal Singh under the National Security Act. He was brought back to Punjab after the state government reportedly decided not to extend his detention under the NSA.
The party has also fielded 61-year-old Satwant Singh, son of Kehar Singh, who was convicted and subsequently hanged in connection with the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, from the Bassi Pathana constituency in Fatehgarh Sahib district.
The party nominated Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala and Daljit Singh Kalsi from the Moga and Ajnala assembly constituencies, respectively. Both Bukkanwala and Kalsi are currently in jail, while the other candidates announced by the party include Darshan Singh Shivalik from Gill assembly segment, Jagjit Singh Baba Jagga from Kapurthala and Rachpal Singh Shoshan from Kotkapura.
Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali has also offered his seat to Paramjit Kaur Khalra, widow of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.
Amritpal was elected to the Lok Sabha from Khadoor Sahib in 2024, defeating runner-up Congress candidate Kulbir Singh Zira by over 2.1 lakh votes. The July 29 rally, organised to demand the release of Amritpal Singh, was not merely a protest.
It was the first major public demonstration of organisational strength by the party and a declaration that it intends to emerge as the principal political vehicle for Panthic aspirations.