'Laughable, shameful': BJP slams Congress over BRICS dinner menu remarks

The BJP leader was referring to Congress criticism of the all-vegetarian spread served at the gala dinner on Saturday. The Congress had alleged that the ruling party imposed its "deeply problematic" dietary preferences on dignitaries attending the summit.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, without directly referring to the BRICS dinner, had said that 80 per cent of Indians are non-vegetarian.

Trivedi said the Congress' comments reflected "triviality and pettiness", arguing that the party should have focused on diplomatic, strategic and economic issues surrounding the summit.

"Instead of commenting on diplomatic, strategic, or economic matters on such a serious political platform, they chose to comment on the food. This clearly demonstrates their inability to offer any substantive commentary on serious issues regarding BRICS," he said.

Hailing India's hosting of the 18th BRICS summit as a “significant diplomatic success”, Trivedi said the event demonstrated India's ability to navigate differences among member countries.

The dinner menu featured an array of vegetarian Indian dishes. Starters included 'Khandvi mille', a steamed gram-flour roll, and 'khumb galouti', pan-grilled mushroom kebabs with mint pearls.

The main course comprised 'paneer lababdar', 'gucchi marmik' with Himalayan morel mushrooms and tender asparagus, and 'carrot bean poriyal'. Millet pulao, beetroot raita, assorted Indian breads and other dishes were also served.

Desserts included 'Old Delhi fruit cream with jalebi' and 'shahtoot phirni'.

(With inputs from PTI)