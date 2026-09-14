Three years on, INDIA bloc’s common ground grows harder to find

Three years after the Opposition came together with an ambitious plan to turn the INDIA bloc into a cohesive electoral force, the grouping is once again confronting the limits of an alliance held together largely by state-level arrangements.

The bloc’s 14-member coordination committee, envisaged as its highest decision-making body, met only once, on September 13, 2023, at the residence of NCP founder Sharad Pawar in Delhi. It never met again.

The committee was tasked with, among other things, coordinating campaigns and expediting seat-sharing talks. But even its first meeting could not set the mechanism in motion. A proposed joint rally in Bhopal was dropped, while negotiations over seat-sharing dragged on for months.

Three years later, two members of the original committee, Raghav Chadha of the AAP and Lalan Singh of the JD(U), are now in the BJP-led NDA camp.

There was an attempt this year to revive a measure of national-level coordination. At a meeting of Opposition leaders on June 8, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the parties would meet every two months. A proposed meeting in Hyderabad in August, however, did not materialise.

“We are waiting for the Congress to pick a date for the meeting. There is no word from them on why the Hyderabad meeting did not materialise,” a senior Opposition leader told PTI. A senior Congress leader said he had no information on the matter.

The absence of a central forum has become more consequential as relations among the bloc’s constituents have shifted. Ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Goa and Manipur present a complicated map in which former allies are rivals in some States and potential partners in others.

The AAP, which left the INDIA bloc last year, is now locked in a sharp contest with the Congress in Punjab. In Goa, it has joined hands with the Goa Forward Party to build a non-BJP, non-Congress alternative, while it is preparing to contest Gujarat on its own.

Even alliances that delivered electoral gains have not remained free of friction. The JMM-Congress-RJD combine retained power in Jharkhand in 2024, while the Congress and National Conference contested the Jammu and Kashmir election together. Yet Congress leaders in Jharkhand have repeatedly raised concerns over representation and coordination, while relations between the Congress and the NC have come under strain over power-sharing.

The differences surfaced again this month over the rendition of the full version of Vande Mataram at a government-backed event, with the NC hitting back at the Congress.

In Tamil Nadu, one of the bloc’s more durable partnerships has also undergone a dramatic change ahead of the 2026 Assembly election, with the Congress leaving the DMK-led front and joining the ruling TVK-led alliance.