BJP accuses Congress of spreading ‘fake news’ over possible UPI charges

The BJP on Tuesday accused the Congress of spreading “fake news” over possible charges on UPI transactions, asserting that consumers will not be made to pay merchant discount rate (MDR) charges.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari hit back at Congress leaders who questioned the Centre’s recent notification on UPI payments, calling the opposition party a “jhooth ki dukaan”.

“Congress is once again spreading fake news,” Bhandari said in a post on X, adding that 96 per cent of UPI merchant transactions are of Rs 2,000 or below and remain charge-free. He also said RuPay debit-card payments and person-to-person UPI transactions continue to be free.

“The Government has made it absolutely clear: MDR charges will NOT be levied on consumers,” he said.