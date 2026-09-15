Centre should consider extending tenure of retiring tribunal members: SC

The AG was responding to the submissions of the lawyer pertaining to vacancies in various tribunals, including Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunal (DRAT) where some members are retiring soon.



The top law officer further submitted that the Search-cum-Selection Committees have been constituted and interviews are underway for several tribunals, including DRTs (Debt Recovery Tribunals), DRATs, CAT (Central Administrative Tribunal), NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) and others. He said that the government is committed to filling up vacancies expeditiously.



The Bench said it was not inclined to pass judicial order at present directing extensions, but was requesting the government to consider it as administrative measure to ensure continuity of justice delivery.



The Court noted that the vacancies in tribunals directly affect litigants, particularly in debt recovery, company law, service matters and customs matters where stakeholders suffer due to non-functioning benches.



During the hearing, Advocates pointed out that in DRAT Allahabad and DRAT Delhi, presiding officers are scheduled to retire this month, which would leave appellate tribunals without quorum.



The Bench asked the Centre to file a fresh status report within two weeks indicating timeline for appointments and whether government is willing to consider short-term extensions till fresh appointments are notified.



The top court -- which has long been monitoring tribunal vacancies -- fixed the matter for further hearing after two weeks.