Defence sector key to India’s 2047 vision, tech leadership vital for strategic edge: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday said technological leadership would determine strategic advantage in future warfare and called for closer collaboration between the DRDO, industry, start-ups and MSMEs to build a self-reliant defence ecosystem.

Addressing the DRDO-Industry Synergy Meet, ‘Vimarsh 2026’, at DRDO Bhawan in New Delhi, Singh said the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 was not limited to economic growth but envisaged a “technologically self-reliant, socially inclusive, environmentally sustainable, and strategically secure India”.

“The defence sector is the cornerstone of this vision,” he said.

Singh said India must achieve self-reliance in critical technologies, substantially increase indigenous content, expand defence exports and establish a stronger presence in global supply chains by 2047.

“By 2047, we have to achieve self-reliance in critical technologies, significant increase in indigenous content, multi-fold growth in defence exports, and we will have to ensure strong presence of India in global supply chain,” he said.

He said the DRDO-industry partnership should go beyond production to encompass research, design, testing, certification and the entire manufacturing value chain. MSMEs and start-ups, he added, must be made an integral part of this ecosystem.