Opposition MPs call Centre's decision to levy fee on UPI payments above Rs 2000 to merchants as 'anti-people'

At a Parliamentary panel meeting, many MPs belonging to the Opposition parties slammed the Union government's decision to charge a fee on UPI payments above Rs 2000 to merchants. Calling the move 'anti-people', they pointed out that the entire population in the country will be affected.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance Bhartruhari Mahtab said that some MPs raised the issue at the meeting and said that it may be taken up at the next meeting of the panel.

RSP MP NK Premchandran, who is a member of the committee, reiterated that the move is completely 'anti-people'.