India

Opposition MPs call Centre's decision to levy fee on UPI payments above Rs 2000 to merchants as 'anti-people'

Ending nearly six years of fully free UPI payments, the government on Tuesday introduced a 0.4 per cent fee on transfers worth more than Rs 2,000 made to merchants through UPI from October 15.
The recent move explicitly ring-fences everyday person-to-person transactions as well as small payments from any charge.
The recent move explicitly ring-fences everyday person-to-person transactions as well as small payments from any charge.
TNIE online desk
Updated on
1 min read

At a Parliamentary panel meeting, many MPs belonging to the Opposition parties slammed the Union government's decision to charge a fee on UPI payments above Rs 2000 to merchants. Calling the move 'anti-people', they pointed out that the entire population in the country will be affected.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance Bhartruhari Mahtab said that some MPs raised the issue at the meeting and said that it may be taken up at the next meeting of the panel.

RSP MP NK Premchandran, who is a member of the committee, reiterated that the move is completely 'anti-people'.

The recent move explicitly ring-fences everyday person-to-person transactions as well as small payments from any charge.
Congress says stage being set for UPI transaction fee; asks if move aims to appease US firms, Trump

Ending nearly six years of fully free UPI payments, the government on Tuesday introduced a 0.4 per cent fee on transfers worth more than Rs 2,000 made to merchants through UPI from October 15, while explicitly ring-fencing everyday person-to-person transactions as well as small payments from any charge.

"Customers will not be required to pay any charge when making such payments through UPI," the finance ministry said in a statement, adding, "MDR is a charge within the merchant payment ecosystem. It is not a charge on customers making UPI payments."

"Also, individuals will continue to have unlimited free usage, with no monthly quotas, volume restrictions or tiered caps on free UPI transactions", it said.

With inputs from PTI

The recent move explicitly ring-fences everyday person-to-person transactions as well as small payments from any charge.
UPI MDR: What changes for merchants, consumers and payments above Rs 2,000 from October 15
UPI payments
Opposition MPs
merchant payment ecosystem

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