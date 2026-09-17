Delhi SIR row: SC to hear plea on deletion of 47 lakh voters on September 21

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on September 21 a plea against deletion of names from electoral roll under Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Delhi.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said it will hear matter on Monday, as other matters related to SIR exercises are also listed next week.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan appearing for petitioners -- Anjali Bhardwaj and Amrita Johri -- submitted before the apex court that out of 47 lakh people whose names have been deleted from electoral roll in Delhi, the poll panel has issued notice to 33 lakh people.

Hearing these submission, the top court on Thursday decided to hear the plea on Monday, September 21.

The petitioners -- Bhardwaj and Johri -- in their writ plea filed in the Supreme Court challenged the alleged failure of the ECI and the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer to disclose the names of voters issued notices during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi, along with the specific reasons for issuing such notices.