Finance Ministry says UPI MDR unlikely to push users towards cash, burden on consumers to be monitored

The sources cited by PTI said the levy is also unlikely to have a significant inflationary impact. GST applicable on MDR would largely be offset through input tax credit, limiting its impact on the overall cost of goods and services, they said.

Various transactions have been placed under specialised categories, and the ministry does not anticipate any significant impact from GST on MDR, according to the report. Any unresolved issues relating to GST on MDR could be considered by the GST Council, the sources said.

The 0.4 per cent MDR is being introduced as part of a framework aimed at creating a sustainable revenue model for the digital payments ecosystem. MDR is the fee paid by merchants to payment service providers for processing digital transactions.

Under the new structure, a 0.4 per cent MDR will apply to person-to-merchant UPI payments above Rs 2,000, with the charge to be borne by merchants rather than consumers. The fee will be capped at Rs 300 for transactions of Rs 75,000 or more.

Payments between individuals and most everyday merchant transactions will continue to remain free. Essential services such as railways, telecom, fuel and insurance will attract a flat Rs 5 fee on transactions above Rs 2,000, while capital market transactions, including mutual funds and stockbroking, will attract an MDR of 0.02 per cent, capped at Rs 300.