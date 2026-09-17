PM Modi pitches India as trusted semiconductor manufacturing destination

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday pitched India as a trusted hub for global chip manufacturing, saying the government is taking all necessary steps, including enabling policies and frameworks, to ensure the industry’s success.

Speaking at the inauguration of the SEMICON India 2026, the PM said that the semiconductor ecosystem is expanding rapidly, opening new opportunities for innovation, investment and growth.

The world needs new and trusted locations for chip manufacturing, and India is preparing itself for this, he said.

India is taking all measures to become a preferred destination for semiconductor manufacturing, he further said.

So far, 12 chip-making projects have been approved, and the next phase will see the numbers increase further, the PM noted.

India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 expanded outlay to USD 13.5 billion from USD 8 billion in the first phase, he said, adding, "Be it policies, regulatory framework...whatever is needed for you (manufacturers) to succeed, government is taking all steps and efforts to ensure that."

The Indian economy is expanding rapidly, and so is the world's confidence in India, he said, citing Q1 GDP growth and Japanese rating agency JCRA's India rating upgrade.