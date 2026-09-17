SC asks Manipur chief secretary to respond on deaths in relief camps housing internally displaced persons

Expressing shock over deaths in relief camps housing internally displaced persons (IDPs), the Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Manipur chief secretary to inform it of the steps taken to probe, initiate criminal proceedings and ensure the safety of those living there.

Cautioning the top bureaucrat of the state, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana asked why no significant steps were taken on the information provided by the Justice Gita Mittal committee relating to deaths, including unnatural ones, of IDPs in relief camps.

“We direct the chief secretary of Manipur to file an affidavit on deaths, especially unnatural deaths, at relief camps in Manipur,” the bench said in the order and asked why postmortems were conducted in 20 out of 34 death cases.

“The state is also obliged to explain as to why only Rs 20,000-30,000 as compensation was paid to internally displaced persons who met with unnatural deaths while sheltered in relief camps,” the bench said.

It also directed the Manipur State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA) to file a separate status report on the issue.

The CJI asked the MSLSA to see that FIRs are registered in all the unnatural death cases.

The bench also asked the MSLSA to see that the FIRs are investigated expeditiously and the safety of internally displaced persons staying in relief camps, besides their dignity, is ensured.