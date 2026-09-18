Army airlifts donor kidney from Rohtak in Haryana to Chandimandir, saves life of serving soldier

CHANDIGARH: An Army Aviation Squadron of the Western Command airlifted a donated kidney from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) at Rohtak to the Command Hospital at Chandimandir, saving the life of a serving soldier.

Western Command wrote on X, "Racing against time, the mission was executed with precision and seamless coordination, enabling a team of doctors at the Command Hospital, Chandimandir to successfully transplant a kidney and save the life,’’ the post read.

The mission was facilitated by the civil administration through a secure green corridor, ensuring swift and uninterrupted movement of the donated organ.

The post concluded, "At the heart of this life-saving effort was the selfless decision of the donor’s family, transforming profound loss into hope and giving a soldier a second chance at life. A precious gift. A mission against time. A life renewed.’’

Command Hospital has been regularly undertaking organ transplant procedures.

Last week, the family of Sanju Gurjar, a 30-year-old wife of a serving soldier and daughter of a veteran soldier, donated her organs after she was declared brain-stem dead at Command Hospital, Western Command, Chandimandir, following a brain haemorrhage.

Her family consented to organ donation, giving critically ill patients a renewed chance at life. Specialist medical teams from military and civilian hospitals retrieved her organs, which were allocated to different medical institutions.