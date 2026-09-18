India rejects Pakistan’s allegations over naval collision, calls response ‘usual prevarication’

India on Friday rejected Pakistan’s allegations over the collision between an Indian Navy warship and a Pakistani naval vessel in the North Arabian Sea, calling Islamabad’s response “usual prevarication”.

The collision involving Indian Navy’s INS Kolkata and Pakistan Navy’s PNS Hunain took place on Tuesday evening, with both sides subsequently lodging protests over the incident.

India had summoned Pakistan’s chargé d’affaires on Wednesday and protested against “unacceptable and unprofessional” conduct of the Pakistani vessel.

Pakistan, in response, alleged that the Indian warship had carried out a “highly provocative and unacceptable action” in its Exclusive Economic Zone during the country’s SEASPARK-26 naval exercise.

“We have seen Pakistan's response to the protest we had lodged. It is the usual prevarication that we expected. We reject the allegations and insinuations contained therein,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.