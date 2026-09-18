Recruitment row: Jharkhand HC appoints retired HC judge to ensure fair candidates are not harassed by SIT

RANCHI: While continuing the interim stay on the state government's decision to cancel the results of the 11th-13th JPSC Civil Services Examination, JSSC-CGL, CDPO and FSO recruitment exams, the Jharkhand High Court has issued a significant order regarding the SIT investigation.

The court of Justice Deepak Roshan has appointed retired High Court Judge Gautam Kumar Choudhary to oversee the investigation and ensure that candidates, who were fairly selected and appointed, are not harassed by the SIT in the name of the investigation.

In addition to that, the court has also appointed retired IPS Officer RK Mallick as a nodal officer, who will assist the retired Judge in the monitoring.

The appointments were made after the petitioners' counsel informed the court that several innocent candidates were being subjected to mental harassment in the name of the investigation.

The proceedings saw arguments on both the legality of the State’s decision to cancel the recruitment process and concerns raised on behalf of candidates who have been affected by the cancellation.

According to Advocate Amritansh Vats, appearing on behalf of the petitioners, a submission was made before the court that many students are being harassed by the SIT in the name of investigation and hence, an arrangement should be made to hear the grievances of the candidates who got selected fairly in the examination.

"Therefore, the court appointed retired High Court Judge Gautam Kumar Choudhary to monitor such cases," he said.

“There is no doubt that summoning anyone by itself cannot be termed as harassment, but at the same time, having regard to the principles of fairness and interest of justice, this Court feels it appropriate to appoint Hon’ble Mr Justice Gautam Kumar Chaudhary (Retd.) to monitor/observe the investigation done by SIT so that no citizen is harassed due to the ongoing investigation. It is made clear that the monitoring/observance by the Hon’ble Judge is completely independent of the present proceedings,” stated the court order.