Rookie IAF pilots to train on indigenous aircraft again as HAL delivers first HTT-40

NEW DELHI: Seventeen years after the IAF grounded its entire fleet of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited-built HPT-32 ‘Deepak’ basic trainers following a series of fatal crashes, rookie pilots will once again train on a homegrown aircraft, with HAL on Friday handing over the first three HTT-40 turboprop trainers to the force.

The HAL-developed aircraft will enter the IAF’s Stage-I or ab-initio, flying-training pipeline, alongside the Swiss-origin Pilatus PC-7 Mk-II fleet that has trained the force’s rookie pilots since the HPT-32s were grounded. The HTT-40 will initially complement, rather than replace, the 75 PC-7s currently in service.

The handover, in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, marks the culmination of a programme that had once faced scepticism within the IAF and took more than a decade to reach production.

The story goes back to July 2009, when an HPT-32 crashed while landing at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, killing both instructor pilots on board. The piston-engine trainer, itself designed and built by HAL, had been plagued by engine cut-outs and fuel-system problems. It had been involved in 17 crashes that claimed 19 lives, prompting the IAF to ground all 114 aircraft.

The grounding left the IAF without a dedicated basic trainer and forced it to use Kiran jets for the initial stage of pilot training. To bridge the gap, the MoD turned to Switzerland’s Pilatus, signing a Rs 2,900-crore contract in 2012 for 75 PC-7 Mk-IIs.