Aravallis under 'gravest of threats' by Modi government's moves: Jairam Ramesh

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader and former environment minister Jairam Ramesh on Sunday claimed that the Aravallis are under the "gravest of threats" by the Modi government's decision to have them redefined and hoped that the High Powered Committee set up by the Supreme Court will reject the Centre's moves.

Ramesh alleged that the Modi government is "hellbent" on redefining the Aravallis and hoped that the Supreme Court will stand firm. His remarks came after a three-part PTI report on the environmental impact of mining on the Aravallis.

"The Aravallis are under the gravest of threats by the Modi Govt's moves to have them redefined so as to allow mining, real estate and other projects. Before the chief justice of India retires on Feb 9, 2027, we may well know what will happen to these moves. Fingers crossed," Ramesh said on X.