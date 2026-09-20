BJP calls Congress 'party of jokers', Rahul 'asanskari naraz fufa' over mimicry act at Indore event

The BJP on Sunday hit out at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over a video from his event in Indore, calling him an "asanskari naraz fufa", and accusing the Congress of turning into a "circus" after a stand-up comedian performed mimicry of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the event.

In the video shared by the Congress on X, stand-up comedian Pulkit Mani was seen mimicking Prime Minister Modi while performing a skit with Gandhi during the latest edition of the 'chatron ki goonj' event in Indore on Saturday.

In the short act, Mani came on stage laughing and hugged Gandhi. "My friend. How are you?" To this, Gandhi replied, "I'm fine; how are you, Modi ji?" Mani responded, "Great harassment", and continued laughing while using the phrase "my friend". Gandhi then said, "Very nice to meet you," and asked Mani to "tell me more".

The comedian kept laughing and hugging Gandhi, and then said, "Maa ko kursi do, maa", pointing toward the audience.

Reacting sharply to the political skit, Union minister Piyush Goyal wrote on X, "Asanskari naraz fufa (uncultured disgruntled uncle)."

"The irony writes itself. The need to come on stage every now and then just to drag Prime Minister Modi ji's name into cheap political theatre never fails to amaze me," Goyal said, asking Gandhi to "look in the mirror."