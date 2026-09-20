Congress calls SIR ‘Shah-Instigated Removal’, alleges assault on Constitution

The Congress on Sunday dubbed the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls a “Shah Instigated Removal” of voters, alleging that the exercise was leading to large-scale deletions and amounted to an “assault on the Constitution”.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh claimed that nearly one in three voters in the states and Union Territories covered by the third phase of SIR had either been deleted from the electoral rolls or faced the risk of deletion.

“The deletion rate works out to over 17 per cent. An additional 5.43 crore voters have been issued notices demanding additional documentation to have their names retained on the electoral roll. The risk of deletion rate works to another 15 per cent,” Ramesh said in a statement.

He said 6.18 crore voters out of 36.06 crore covered in 12 states and two UTs in the ongoing third phase had been deleted.