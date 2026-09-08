Delhi SIR: Excluded voters exceed 2025 winning margin in 68 Assembly seats, study finds

The number of electors excluded from Delhi’s draft electoral roll under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exceeds the winning margin recorded in the 2025 Assembly elections in 68 of the Capital’s 70 constituencies, according to a study released Tuesday.

The audit, conducted by the Sabar Institute and Voter Adhikar Manch, analysed electoral data published by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer.

According to the study, Delhi had 1,56,14,000 electors on the electoral roll as of January 31, 2025, when the Assembly elections were held. By June 30, 2026, when the SIR exercise began, the number had fallen to 1,45,10,299.

During the SIR, the ECI classified another 47,27,762 electors as absent, shifted, dead or duplicate (ASDD), accounting for 32.8 per cent of the SIR base, or nearly one in every three electors, the audit said.

Of those classified under ASDD, 31,59,223 were listed as permanently shifted, 11,73,552 as untraceable or absent, 2,82,412 as dead and 1,41,535 as enrolled elsewhere or duplicate voters.

The audit also flagged the deletion of 11,03,701 electors from Delhi’s rolls between January 2025 and June 30, 2026, before the SIR began. It said deletions increased sharply in the months preceding the exercise, with 3,39,509 names removed in April 2026 alone.

The exclusion rate crossed 40 per cent in more than 10 constituencies, with Tughlakabad recording the highest rate at 47.83 per cent, followed by Okhla at 45.16 per cent and R K Puram at 44.36 per cent.

The study also highlighted a disproportionately high deletion rate among third-gender electors. Of the 1,267 such voters on the roll used for the February 2025 election, 577 or 45.5 per cent had been deleted, compared with an overall deletion rate of 37.5 per cent.