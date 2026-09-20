Rahul flags lack of hostels for female students, seeks answers from PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday flagged the issue of lack of hostels for female students and sought answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the problem being faced by them.

Gandhi cited the remarks by a female student during his 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Indore on Saturday to corner the government.

"'The government has money to light diyas - why not for our hostels?' This question was asked of me yesterday by a female student in Indore. She came to the city from a village to study," Gandhi said recalling the interaction.

"There's no hostel, so she has to stay in a PG. Just to stay safe, lakhs are spent. The worry of monthly rent, and the fear of becoming homeless - she has to study amidst all this," Gandhi said in his post in Hindi.

Many girls drop out of their studies for this very reason - because there's no place to live, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

"And what about the housing allowance? It doesn't increase with inflation, and on top of that, it falls prey to corruption. Narendra Modi ji - Do you have any answer to that little girl's question?" Gandhi said.