'Special intensive deletion' of valid votes: Sibal slams SIR after EC notice

Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday criticised the Election Commission over the ongoing revision of electoral rolls, saying it amounted to special intensive deletion of valid votes and special intensive addition of invalid votes. He questioned the purpose of elections if the poll body's intention was to keep the BJP in power.

Sibal's remarks came after he and his wife were issued notices under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls under the "unmapped with last SIR" category.

The former Union minister said that if this happened to people like him, one could imagine what ordinary voters would face and how they would cope with the process.

Addressing a press conference here, Sibal said, "And why is this man (Chief Election Commissioner) Gyanesh Kumar sitting on that chair? On what basis is he doing this, and why is he being allowed to do this?"

Sibal said he was shocked to learn that although his name was in the draft electoral roll, he had been sent a notice.

He said the notice claimed a mismatch between the names of his father/self as given in the current electoral roll and those in the electoral rolls prepared during the previous SIR.

"This is the level at which the Election Commission is operating -- without application of mind as to who should be sent a notice, who should not be sent a notice. And if this happens to people like us, who are hopefully public figures, then what happens to the ordinary man? How will he ever cope with all this?" the Independent Rajya Sabha MP said.