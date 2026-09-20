When every minute counts: How green corridors are becoming lifelines in Noida-NCR

NOIDA: A journey that would ordinarily be measured in traffic signals and minutes was reduced to a race against time: A donor heart travelled nearly 20 kilometres from Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad to a hospital in Noida in just 16 minutes, as traffic police cleared the way for the ambulance carrying it.

The heart, donated by a woman in Chandigarh, was flown to Hindon Airport by air ambulance before being transported by road to Fortis Hospital in Sector 62, where it was successfully transplanted into a 62-year-old patient, officials said.

Noida DCP (Traffic) Abhay Kumar Mishra told PTI that the green corridor was created between Ghaziabad and Sector 62, with traffic regulated along the route to minimise interruptions on September 9.

"A green corridor spanning approximately 20 kilometres was set up from Ghaziabad to Noida Sector 62. At 2 pm, the heart was transported from Hindon Airport by ambulance and, travelling by road, reached Fortis Hospital in Sector 62 in 16 minutes," Mishra said.

The episode illustrates the purpose of a green corridor: Temporarily coordinating and regulating traffic so an ambulance carrying an organ or critically ill patient can move through a city with as little delay as possible.

In organ transplantation, the significance is particularly acute because organs have a limited period of viability outside the donor's body.

But the September 9 journey was not an isolated instance in the National Capital Region. Noida, Ghaziabad, Delhi and neighbouring cities have repeatedly coordinated such corridors in recent years, turning what was once an exceptional emergency response into an increasingly familiar part of time-critical medical logistics.

In August last year, Noida traffic police created a six-kilometre green corridor from the DND Flyway to Child PGI in Sector 30 to facilitate the transfer of two premature twins. The ambulance reached the hospital in about four minutes, officials said.

The twins, a boy and a girl, were born at 26 weeks at a private hospital in Delhi's Najafgarh and weighed around 700 grams each. They were in intensive care and suffering from severe respiratory and digestive complications, according to Child PGI officials.