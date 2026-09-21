Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini takes dig at Punjab govt for "not fulfilling any promises"

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini hits out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab for not fulfilling the promises made to the people. He said that AAP had promised people that it would eradicate drugs within six months, but the problem remains serious even as the government enters the final phase of its tenure.
The Haryana CM said protecting and guiding the youth had become a major challenge. Punjab, he added, was once known for its bravehearts and for sports such as wrestling and kabaddi, but had been pushed into the drug menace due to what he described as a deep conspiracy and the failure of the state government.
Saini said, "Mann Sahib (Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann), you have gained experience in increasing the drug menace." He said that the AAP government had betrayed the common people and remarked that it was not a government of the ‘Aam Aadmi’ but of the ‘Khaas Aadmi’.
Addressing the ‘Nasha Virodhi Yatra–Nasha Mukt Punjab’ programme at Sito in Fazilka, the Haryana chief minister said that before coming to power, the AAP had made several promises, including eradicating drugs, providing employment to youth and making Punjab a ‘Rangla Punjab’. He said that it was unfortunate that these promises were made merely to secure votes.
Saini alleged that the drug menace in the state and its debt has increased fourfold.
Taking a dig at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Saini referred to a video on social media in which Mann had said that those who once questioned the government’s lack of experience now had to acknowledge that it had gained experience.
“Mann Sahib, you have gained experience in increasing the drug menace, trapping youth in drugs and increasing corruption in the State,” Saini said. He also alleged that the government had gained experience in how and from where to extract money and who demands extortion money.
Saini said the AAP government had made a mockery of the sentiments of the people of Punjab and that such a government did not deserve to be forgiven. He also criticised the previous Congress government, saying it had promised to eradicate drugs and corruption and provide employment. However, he said, the drug problem had increased during the Congress regime and jobs had not been provided.
The BJP leader said Arvind Kejriwal had repeatedly claimed at public platforms that AAP was an honest party. He said the party had promised to eradicate drugs within three to six months, provide employment to youth, procure farmers’ produce at MSP and provide three lakh jobs.
Referring to the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign, he said the Punjab Government was spending public money on television advertisements while the drug problem was increasing on the ground.
Citing a recent incident of Gulzar Singh's death, Saini said a father had raised his voice before a minister in an effort to save his son, but was humiliated and later died by suicide.
Saini also pointed out to a video in which, Bhagwant Mann had allegedly said that his government arrested 71,000 people involved drug trades. Questioning the claim, he said Punjab’s prisons have a capacity of only about 35,000 people and that the state government was misleading the people and trying to conceal its shortcomings to seek votes again.
On questions being raised over the recruitment of Excise Inspectors in Punjab, Saini alleged that the relatives of, and those close to, MLAs and Ministers had been appointed as Excise Inspectors. He further alleged that some candidates had filled two forms, appeared for examinations simultaneously at two centres, qualified at both centres and were appointed as Excise Inspectors.