Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini takes dig at Punjab govt for "not fulfilling any promises"

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini hits out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab for not fulfilling the promises made to the people. He said that AAP had promised people that it would eradicate drugs within six months, but the problem remains serious even as the government enters the final phase of its tenure.

The Haryana CM said protecting and guiding the youth had become a major challenge. Punjab, he added, was once known for its bravehearts and for sports such as wrestling and kabaddi, but had been pushed into the drug menace due to what he described as a deep conspiracy and the failure of the state government.

Saini said, "Mann Sahib (Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann), you have gained experience in increasing the drug menace." He said that the AAP government had betrayed the common people and remarked that it was not a government of the ‘Aam Aadmi’ but of the ‘Khaas Aadmi’.

Addressing the ‘Nasha Virodhi Yatra–Nasha Mukt Punjab’ programme at Sito in Fazilka, the Haryana chief minister said that before coming to power, the AAP had made several promises, including eradicating drugs, providing employment to youth and making Punjab a ‘Rangla Punjab’. He said that it was unfortunate that these promises were made merely to secure votes.

Saini alleged that the drug menace in the state and its debt has increased fourfold.