Bangladesh moves to send its senior-most diplomat to Delhi as envoy

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh is moving to post Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam as its next High Commissioner to India, a move that comes as Dhaka and New Delhi explore ways to bring bilateral ties back on progressive track and discuss a possible visit by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to India.

Siam, a career diplomat, is set to succeed Riaz Hamidullah, who will be appointed as Bangladesh’s permanent representative to the UN at Geneva. Siam has previously served in diplomatic assignments including Washington, Bangkok, Jakarta, Manchester, and Milan.

The proposed appointment comes against the backdrop of a difficult phase in India-Bangladesh relations following the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Dhaka has repeatedly sought her extradition, while New Delhi has said the request is being examined under its legal framework.

The issue remains one of the key points of friction even as both sides seek greater engagement.

India's Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday said the country desires positive, constructive and forward-looking ties with Bangladesh, and New Delhi is ready to discuss with Dhaka all bilateral issues within the existing structured mechanisms.