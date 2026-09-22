Bangladesh moves to send its senior-most diplomat to Delhi as envoy

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh is moving to post Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam as its next High Commissioner to India, a move that comes as Dhaka and New Delhi explore ways to bring bilateral ties back on progressive track and discuss a possible visit by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to India.
Siam, a career diplomat, is set to succeed Riaz Hamidullah, who will be appointed as Bangladesh’s permanent representative to the UN at Geneva. Siam has previously served in diplomatic assignments including Washington, Bangkok, Jakarta, Manchester, and Milan.
The proposed appointment comes against the backdrop of a difficult phase in India-Bangladesh relations following the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Dhaka has repeatedly sought her extradition, while New Delhi has said the request is being examined under its legal framework.
The issue remains one of the key points of friction even as both sides seek greater engagement.
India's Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday said the country desires positive, constructive and forward-looking ties with Bangladesh, and New Delhi is ready to discuss with Dhaka all bilateral issues within the existing structured mechanisms.
The comment by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal came during his bi-weekly briefing on multiple queries related to the current state of bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh, and whether External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is going to have a meeting with a Bangladesh delegation on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.
The choice of Siam is significant because he is currently Bangladesh’s foreign secretary and would move directly from the country’s top diplomatic policymaking post to its most important bilateral mission to India. Diplomatic sources said that agreement or host-country approval, for Siam’s appointment has been given.
The proposed move also follows India’s appointment of Dinesh Trivedi, a former Union minister and BJP leader, as its High Commissioner to Bangladesh with a cabinet rank. Trivedi assumed office in June and has since held meetings with senior Bangladeshi officials, including Tarique Rahman.
(With inputs from PTI)