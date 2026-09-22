Cong accuses govt of 'hiding' data of suicides at IITs, asks steps to address marginalised students' crisis

The Congress on Tuesday accused the government of "hiding" data on suicides at IITs and questioned what steps it plans to take to address the crisis faced by marginalised students at the premier institutions.

Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal shared a media report which claimed that at least 53 students died across the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) between 2020-21 and 2024-25, with more than half of these deaths involving students from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

In his post on X, Venugopal said more than half the suicides at India's premier IITs are of students from SC/ST/OBC backgrounds.

It is the most glaring example of how this regime not only perpetuates social injustice, but hides the truth from its own people, Venugopal alleged.

"When I raised this question in Parliament in a question to be tabled on 8th December 2025, the Ministry gave a vague response and evaded disclosing specific numbers," he said.

Now, it has been revealed that the Under Secretary wrote to the IITs on December 1 itself, but the minister deliberately chose to exclude the suicide-related data, Venugopal said.

This shows that their intentions were to lie to the people, to hide the extent of discrimination taking place at elite government institutions, he said.