Pakistan must take 'credible action' on cross-border terrorism for world to trust its assurances: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said that Pakistan must take "credible action" against cross-border terrorism before the world can believe Islamabad will act on its assurances.

During his bi-weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked how New Delhi viewed the comments by Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Asim Munir, who said the armed forces were determined to defeat terrorism amid the rising threat of militancy in the country.

"Pakistan needs to demonstrate action and firm commitment. And it must take credible action against cross-border terrorism before the world believes it would do what it says," he said.

India after the Pahalgam attack last year, has maintained that Islamabad should credibly and irrevocably abjure its support for cross-border terrorism.

Field Marshal Munir earlier in the day, said Pakistan armed forces are determined to defeat terrorism amid the rising threat of militancy in the country.

The field marshal visited Corps Headquarters in Peshawar, where he interacted with senior officers and was briefed on the prevailing security situation in the province, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

He was also briefed on the ongoing counter-terrorism operations, border management measures and operational preparedness of formations deployed in the province.