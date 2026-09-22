SC refuses to entertain plea concerning allocation of Cauvery river water

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a fresh plea concerning allocation of Cauvery river water, saying it was a dispute between the states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and they are already contesting the matter.

"If we start entertaining petitions of societies in a dispute between two states, which are already contesting the matter, then there will be no end to it," a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta observed.

The bench refused to entertain the petition which, besides several other prayers, sought re-allocation of 70 TMC of Cauvery river water to Karnataka from the share of Tamil Nadu.

The Karnataka government had told the apex court that it had released excess water to Tamil Nadu as of August 31 and the state was complying with the direction of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to ensure a flow of 9,000 cusecs.