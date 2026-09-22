SC seeks Allahabad HC CJ's report on averments against judge in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a report from the Allahabad High Court chief justice on the conduct of the presiding officer of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case after allegations that he withdrew several NDPS and SC/ST atrocities cases to himself and acquitted the accused.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana asked the Allahabad High Court chief justice to furnish the report in a sealed cover after looking into the averments and taking remedial action.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for an eye-witness in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case alleged that the presiding officer issued a non-bailable warrant against his client after he failed to appear before the court on account of illness.

"The conduct of the presiding officer will shock the conscience of the court. The presiding officer withdrew to himself NDPS, SC-ST cases and granted the accused bail or acquitted them. Under the law, he cannot withdraw to himself," Bhushan contended.