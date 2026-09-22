'True star spreads light, not darkness': Murmu urges actors not to endorse harmful health products

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday urged popular film artists not to endorse products harmful to people's health, saying a “true star” spreads light, not darkness, and highlighting the influence of celebrities' words and actions on young minds.

Murmu distributed the 72nd National Film Awards for 2024 in various categories at a ceremony attended by leading figures from the film industry at Ekta Nagar (Kevadia), near the Statue of Unity.

"When successful artists speak about the benefits of a disciplined lifestyle, millions of children and young people emulate them. I urge popular artists not to endorse products that are harmful to people's health. A true star is the one who spreads light, not darkness," Murmu said.

The President also called for greater participation of women on juries selecting films for the National Film Awards.

"I would like to see women's participation ensured in every regional jury," she said, noting that many women had received awards at the ceremony.

She said women should also be represented on the juries, noting that "incorporating the female perspective in any field makes it possible to form a holistic human outlook".

She appealed to the film industry to ensure respect and social security for workers, small-scale artists, assistants and others who contribute to the creative economy while struggling to make their mark.

"Please ensure that the workers, small-scale artists, assistants, and those struggling to make their mark, who contribute to this economy, receive both respect and social security," President Murmu added.