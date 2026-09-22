72nd National Film Awards: Anant Nag gets Phalke honour; Yami Gautam, Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan best actors

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday presented the 72nd National Film Awards for 2024 to leading talents of Indian cinema, with veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag receiving the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, while Yami Gautam, Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan as best actors.

Hindi feature film Article 370, directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, received the Best Feature Film award.

The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards were announced earlier and received their awards from the President on Tuesday at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat's Narmada district, with the Statue of Unity providing a magnificent backdrop.

Actor-turned-director Randeep Hooda received the Best Debut Film of a Director award for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, while Rajkumar Periasamy received the Best Direction award for the Tamil movie Amaran.

Yami Gautam received the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for Article 370, while Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan shared the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for Bramayugam and Chandu Champion, respectively.

Bhangaar, directed and produced by Sumira Roy, received the Best Non-Feature Film award, which was accepted by Roy.

Sanjeev Shrivastava received the Best Film Critic award in Hindi from the President.

Sachana Namidass received the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award for the Tamil movie Maharaja, while Ropashree Varkady received the second Best Actress in a Supporting Role award for the Kannada movie Mithya.

Maaran, directed by Abhishek Jain, received the Best Gujarati Film award.