Ladakh LG announces withdrawal of cases against 20 people booked over 2025 Leh violence

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday announced the withdrawal of criminal cases against 20 people booked in connection with the violence that broke out in Leh on September 24 last year, during protests seeking statehood and Sixth Schedule safeguards for Ladakh.

"In the larger interest of peace, public tranquillity, and social harmony in Ladakh, I have approved the withdrawal of criminal cases against 20 individuals, related to the unfortunate violence that erupted in Leh on September 24 last year," Saxena said in a post on X.

Following a comprehensive review, the Ladakh Police had recommended a closure report for the 20 individuals in FIR No.144/2005 registered at the Leh police station under section 360 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), he said.

The decision will enable the 20 individuals to move forward with their lives and careers, the LG said, adding that prioritising justice and healing over protracted litigation would help foster a more peaceful, united and harmonious society in Ladakh.

Saxena also expressed gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his "constant guidance and sympathetic approach" in matters concerning victims and their families.