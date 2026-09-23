Ladakh LG announces withdrawal of cases against 20 people, including four deceased in Leh violence

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday announced the withdrawal of criminal cases against 20 people booked in connection with the violence that broke out in Leh on September 24 last year, during protests seeking statehood and Sixth Schedule safeguards for Ladakh.

The development came a day before the first anniversary of the incident. Four persons who lost their lives in the violence were among the 20 against whom the cases were lodged.

The cases have been withdrawn against Mohammad Asif, Shaziya Parveen, Tsetan Norboo, Stanzin Morup, Sonam Zangpo, Jigmet Thinley, Shabir Hussain, Sonam Togdan, Urgain Namdol, Tsering Gyalson, Sonam Gurmet, Zulfikar Ali, Stanzin Chosphel, Ishey Tsering, Rigzin Nurbo and Rinchen Namgyal, besides the four victims -- Jigmat Dorjay, Rinchen Dadul, Stanzin Namgail and Tsewang Thirchin.

A proposal was sent in this regard to the LG for approval and was accepted by Saxena on Wednesday on the recommendation of the Ladakh Police following a comprehensive review of the status of the investigation into the cases.

"In the larger interest of peace, public tranquillity, and social harmony in Ladakh, I have approved the withdrawal of criminal cases against 20 individuals, related to the unfortunate violence that erupted in Leh on September 24 last year," the LG said in a post on X.

Protests seeking statehood and safeguards under the Constitution's Sixth Schedule for Ladakh turned violent on September 24. 2025, leaving four people dead and several injured. The Union Territory administration had subsequently ordered a judicial enquiry into the incident.

Saxena said following a comprehensive review, the Ladakh Police had recommended a closure report for the 20 individuals in FIR No. 144/2005 registered at the Leh police station under section 360 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).