Over 4200 objectionable books removed from J&K Colleges, libraries following screening

SRINAGAR: The J&K government has removed over 4200 objectionable books from colleges and libraries following scrutiny of 21.81 lakh books.

In response to a question by MLA Sheikh Khursheed, the Minister (In-charge) Higher Education Department informed the Legislative Assembly that 4249 books (excluding banned ones) have been withdrawn from circulation. This accounts for 3996 books from Kashmir and 253 books from the Jammu region.

According to the government, a total of 21,81,582 books and publications were examined to date, including 12,48,641 books in Kashmir and 9,32,941 books in the Jammu region.

It further disclosed that 518 copies of 19 titles banned under SO 203 dated 05/08/2025 were removed.

About 1752 books, including 1214 in Kashmir and 538 in Jammu region, have been referred for expert examination to the Director Colleges.

“The process of scrutiny of objectionable books and material to be withdrawn is under process. It is a laborious exercise and may take more time,” the government said.

“The reason for initiation of such an action is that the Higher Education Institutions constitute centres of higher learning, research, and academic excellence. They are expected to foster an environment that upholds constitutional values, academic freedom, critical thinking, scientific temper, responsible citizenship and respect for the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India,” the government added.

The scrutiny followed a controversy in June over procurement of two books for school libraries under the centrally sponsored Samagra Shiksha scheme.