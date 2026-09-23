PM-picked minister can't defy him: SC judge on CEC panel law, says EC's independence must be visible

The Election Commission of India (ECI) must not only be independent but also be seen to act independently if free and fair elections are to be ensured, Supreme Court judge Justice Dipankar Datta said on Wednesday.

Justice Datta also questioned the neutrality of the mechanism for appointing the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners under the 2023 law, observing that a Union Cabinet minister nominated by the prime minister could not be expected to oppose the prime minister during the selection process.

Justice Datta headed a bench, also comprising Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, that gave a split verdict on whether a batch of pleas challenging the validity of a 2023 law excluding the Chief Justice of India (CJI) from the panel that selects the chief election commissioner (CEC) and election commissioners (ECs) should be referred to a larger Constitution bench.

Justice Sharma differed with Justice Datta, terming the issue important and batting for referring the pleas to a larger bench.

Justice Datta said: "If free and fair elections are to be ensured, it is axiomatic that the ECI must not only be an independent body but also be seen to act independently."

He said that while the 2023 Act may possibly survive a frontal challenge over the exclusion of the CJI from the selection committee, it had to succeed on the "perception test," which the court had repeatedly held to be essential.

Raising questions, Justice Datta asked whether it could be argued with conviction that the selection committee for the CEC and ECs, envisaged under Section 7 of the 2023 Act, looked as independent as the pro-tem committee constituted by the apex court in 2023.

"Over seven decades, every dispensation resting power found it convenient to keep institutions which the constitution envisioned to be independent under their control to enact along the lines empowered by Article 324(2) would have meant freeing the ECI from exclusive executive control and inviting trouble for the ruling regime.

"To the mind of this court, this has not been the failing of any one party or one period. A consistent trait of political power discernible over the decades has been to preserve leverage over the very body that is meant to judge its claim to power," he said.

On the enactment of the 2023 Act, Justice Datta said the question now was whether the appointment process contemplated by Sections 6, 7 and 82 evinced major executive control, whether it passed the test of Article 14 of the Constitution, and whether Section 7 in particular met the constitutional standard of independence required by Article 324 and the basic structure on the question of independence and neutrality.