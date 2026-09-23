Vaishno Devi ‘fake silver offerings’ row: Police scrutinising 116 pages of records, CCTV and electronic data

SRINAGAR: The police inquiry into allegations surrounding the alleged Rs 550-crore fake silver offerings controversy at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine is underway, with investigators scrutinising 116 pages of official records, substantial CCTV footage and other electronic data. They have also sought more time to complete the inquiry and record the statements of senior Shrine Board officials.

The disclosures were made in a status report submitted by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), Bhawan, before the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Jammu.

According to the report, police have so far received 116 pages of official records, along with substantial CCTV footage and other electronic data relating to the collection, segregation, storage, transportation and processing of metal offerings at the shrine.

The material is currently being examined.

During the hearing, complainant Advocate Deepak Sharma appeared in person, while the Assistant Public Prosecutor placed the DySP’s report before the court.