Vaishno Devi ‘fake silver offerings’ row: Police scrutinising 116 pages of records, CCTV and electronic data

SRINAGAR: The police inquiry into allegations surrounding the alleged Rs 550-crore fake silver offerings controversy at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine is underway, with investigators scrutinising 116 pages of official records, substantial CCTV footage and other electronic data. They have also sought more time to complete the inquiry and record the statements of senior Shrine Board officials.
The disclosures were made in a status report submitted by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), Bhawan, before the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Jammu.
According to the report, police have so far received 116 pages of official records, along with substantial CCTV footage and other electronic data relating to the collection, segregation, storage, transportation and processing of metal offerings at the shrine.
The material is currently being examined.
During the hearing, complainant Advocate Deepak Sharma appeared in person, while the Assistant Public Prosecutor placed the DySP’s report before the court.
The court took the report on record and noted that the Inquiry Officer had sought more time to complete the inquiry.
Citing the volume of documentary and electronic evidence, the DySP sought further time to complete the scrutiny and verification and submit the final inquiry report.
The court granted the Inquiry Officer more time to complete the investigation and listed the matter for hearing on October 10, 2026.
In his complaint, Sharma has sought the registration of an FIR and a fair, comprehensive and scientific investigation into allegations of adulteration, substitution, pilferage and possible misappropriation involving approximately 20 tonnes of silver offerings worth Rs 550 crore made by devotees at the Vaishno Devi shrine.
The status report states that police have already recorded the statements of Shrine Board officials, pujaris, CRPF personnel deployed at Bhawan, J&K Police personnel and Shrine Board security staff associated with the relevant processes.
Police said the procedure followed inside the Bhawan premises for the collection, handling, segregation and storage of the ‘white metal’ in the Strong Room/Store had also been ascertained through statements from the persons concerned.
However, the report stated that statements from certain senior and concerned Shrine Board officials at Bhawan, whose examination is considered necessary for a comprehensive inquiry, are still pending.
Police have also sought the preservation and production of CCTV footage covering the entire chain of handling of the offerings, including their collection, segregation, storage, transportation from Bhawan to Katra and subsequent procedures.
Relevant orders, Standard Operating Procedures, rules, guidelines and prescribed procedures governing the handling and processing of the offerings were also sought. Records relating to the Indian Government Mint were likewise requested from the Shrine Board.
Advocate Deepak Sharma said the report showed that the inquiry had progressed but stressed that statements from senior officials and examination of the original physical material, samples, records, CCTV footage, Mint documents and chain-of-custody material were essential to determine responsibility, if any.