TMC's Mahua Moitra files complaint against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over SIR decisions, seeks FIR

Moitra said the CEC had "no power to act for the Commission against the recorded opinion of both his colleagues, and none whatsoever to issue communications in its name which it has never approved".

She also raised the question of misuse of public money, since substantial funds were sanctioned and released for the SIR exercise.

The TMC leader also argued that while she was aware of the immunity provided to the CEC and ECs from civil or criminal court proceedings for acts, words, or decisions made in their official capacity under Section 16 of the CEC and EC Act, 2023, "it says nothing about registering a First Information Report or an investigation, which are statutory duties cast upon the police and are not proceedings before a court at all".

"They cannot also get on the rolls. So this is criminal conduct, and they cannot hide behind Section 16 of the CEC and EC Act of 2023. That gives you immunity from discharging your official function. Your official function is when you act along with three commissioners as an election commission. If you turn rogue and turn a criminal, and you do not listen to the other two election commissioners, you serve all power," she said.