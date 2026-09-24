'Won't stop, don't care if you die': Bus driver ignored burning smell, refused to stop, FIR alleges

The driver and conductor of a bus that caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida allegedly ignored a burning smell and refused to stop despite repeated warnings from passengers, according to an FIR.

Nine passengers were killed after the bus, travelling from Delhi to Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh, caught fire late Wednesday night.

The FIR was registered at the Jewar police station on a complaint by Suneel Kumar, a Hamirpur resident who was travelling on the Raj Kalpana Travels bus.

He said around 30-35 passengers were on board when the bus left Kashmere Gate in Delhi around 9 pm.

According to the complaint, passengers noticed a burning smell from the driver's cabin around 11.30 pm when the bus reached the 33-km mark on the expressway.

Kumar alleged that the driver dismissed the smell as something common in the bus and refused to stop for an inspection. He further alleged that the driver and conductor continued smoking bidis and cigarettes in the cabin, after which flames suddenly erupted near the driver's seat.