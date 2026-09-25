CEC Gyanesh Kumar puts off UP, Himachal, Uttarakhand visits; officials call rescheduling routine exercise

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has postponed his scheduled visits to Uttar Pradesh to attend electoral literacy club conferences, with officials describing the rescheduling as a routine exercise.

The officials noted that similar conferences in Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand were also postponed in the recent past.

Kumar was to attend regional conferences of electoral literacy clubs in Meerut and Varanasi.

The communication regarding the postponements was sent on September 21.

The postponement comes amid a controversy over differences within the poll panel, following reports that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections to several decisions of the Commission. The ECI has maintained that its decisions were taken unanimously.

Officials said the postponement was not linked to the controversy and that the decision was taken on September 21. While the controversy erupted on September 23, the UP visits were postponed on September 21, they underlined.

Similarly, visits to Ladakh, Himachal and Uttarakhand were deferred much earlier, they said.