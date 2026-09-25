Cross-border attack: Four Nagas killed by alleged Myanmar-based Kuki rebels in Manipur

GUWAHATI: Amid continuing violence in Manipur, four Nagas were killed by alleged Myanmar-based Kuki insurgents in a cross-border attack. The attack was perpetrated at Pilong, a Tangkhul Naga village near the India-Myanmar border in Manipur’s Kamjong district, on Thursday afternoon.

The Working Committee of Tangkhul Naga Long (WC-TNL) condemned the incident and held the government solely responsible for cross-border terrorism and killings.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Naga organisation alleged that members of the Kuki National Army-Burma (KNA-B) and Kuki elements backed by the Myanmar-based armed group People’s Defence Force (PDF) carried out the attack.

“A Kuki terror group armed heavily with sophisticated weapons crossed the Namya River from Phailen Kuki village of Myanmar and launched a violent attack on Pilong civilians,” the WC-TNL alleged.