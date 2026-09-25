Priyanka Gandhi hits back at BJP over EC row, says Congress has ‘facts and evidence’

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday hit back at the BJP over its criticism of the party’s allegations against the Election Commission, calling the BJP’s response a “stale and weak story” and insisting that the Congress had presented "facts and evidence" to support its claims.

Speaking to reporters, Priyanka said the issue had been placed before the public through several press conferences by her brother, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, particularly in connection with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

“I’m sorry, that’s a very stale and weak story. There are facts, there is evidence. It is there for the whole country to see. My brother has shown it in many different press conferences, he has put the evidence forward,” she said.