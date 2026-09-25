Priyanka Gandhi hits back at BJP over EC row, says Congress has ‘facts and evidence’

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday hit back at the BJP over its criticism of the party’s allegations against the Election Commission, calling the BJP’s response a “stale and weak story” and insisting that the Congress had presented "facts and evidence" to support its claims.
Speaking to reporters, Priyanka said the issue had been placed before the public through several press conferences by her brother, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, particularly in connection with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
“I’m sorry, that’s a very stale and weak story. There are facts, there is evidence. It is there for the whole country to see. My brother has shown it in many different press conferences, he has put the evidence forward,” she said.
Priyanka alleged that 13 crore names had been deleted from electoral rolls and accused the BJP of offering “lame excuses” in response to the allegations.
She further alleged that if the BJP leadership was influencing the Election Commission to interfere in elections, it would amount to an “act of treason”. She questioned why the BJP was not taking responsibility if it was involved in the alleged interference, while also alleging that elections had been “rigged for years”.
Asked whether the Congress was planning protests over the issue, Priyanka said the next course of action would be decided by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) at its meeting.
(With inputs from PTI)