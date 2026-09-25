SC seeks Goa Police response on Tarun Tejpal's plea against 10-year sentence in 2013 rape case

The Supreme Court on Friday sought Goa Police's response to journalist Tarun Tejpal's plea challenging the Bombay High Court order sentencing him to 10 years in prison in the 2013 rape case.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale also issued notice to Tejpal on the Goa government's plea seeking enhancement of his sentence.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Tejpal, urged the court to hear his bail plea, submitting that the case involved reversal of his acquittal by the high court.

"This is a case of reversal, there is a right of appeal, I have surrendered. The High Court itself has suspended the sentence for four weeks," Sibal said.

The bench said it would specify a date for hearing the matter.

On August 25, the Supreme Court had directed Tejpal to surrender within three weeks to serve his 10-year sentence and rejected his plea seeking exemption from surrender.

Tejpal subsequently surrendered before the trial court.

The journalist was convicted under several provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 376(2)(f), which deals with rape committed by a person in a position of trust or authority, and Sections 354A and 354B relating to sexual harassment and assault or use of criminal force with intent to disrobe.

Section 376(2)(f) provides for punishment extending up to life imprisonment.

(With inputs from PTI)