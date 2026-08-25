SC rejects ex-Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal's plea, directs him to surrender in two weeks

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed journalist and former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal’s plea seeking exemption from surrendering after he was convicted by the Bombay High Court and sentenced to 10 years in prison for a 2013 rape case.

A bench of Justice Alok Aradhe directed Tejpal to surrender within two weeks. The bench listed his appeal challenging his conviction and sentence for hearing on September 22, subject to filing of the surrender certificate.

On August 6, the high court convicted Tejpal of rape and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years, overturning his acquittal by the trial court five years ago.

Tejpal, was convicted of raping a junior colleague inside a hotel elevator in 2013 during an event organised by the magazine in Goa.

Earlier, the 62-year-old journalist had claimed that he was a political victim.

(With inputs from PTI)