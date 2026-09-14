Former Tehelka Tarun Tejpal surrenders before Goa court in sexual assault case, sent to jail

Former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal surrendered before an Additional Sessions Court in Mapusa, Goa, on Monday to serve his 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence in a 2013 sexual assault case. Tejpal was subsequently sent to the Central Jail at Colvale in North Goa.

The surrender followed a Supreme Court order on August 25 directing him to surrender within three weeks. The court had rejected his plea seeking exemption from surrendering while agreeing to hear his appeal against the conviction and sentence on September 22, subject to the filing of his surrender certificate.

The Bombay High Court, on August 6, had overturned Tejpal’s acquittal by the trial court and convicted him of sexually assaulting a junior colleague inside a hotel elevator in Goa in November 2013. It sentenced him to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of over Rs 10 lakh, to be paid to the survivor.

The trial court had acquitted Tejpal in May 2021, holding that the prosecution had failed to establish the charges beyond reasonable doubt. The Goa government challenged the acquittal before the High Court.

While reversing the trial court’s verdict, the High Court relied on the survivor’s testimony and other evidence, including CCTV footage and emails exchanged after the alleged incidents. It also rejected the defence contention that the allegations were part of an attempt at extortion or character assassination.

Tejpal has challenged the High Court verdict in the Supreme Court. The Goa government has separately sought enhancement of his sentence to life imprisonment, arguing that the 10-year term was disproportionate to the gravity of the offences.

(With inputs from PTI)