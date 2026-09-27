NEET paper leak fallout: CISF to guard NTA office, tighter controls in confidential areas

The National Testing Agency has shifted its confidential and sensitive operations to a new office in central Delhi, where the premises will now be guarded by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and access to designated confidential areas will be strictly monitored, officials said.

The move follows the controversy over the NEET-UG question paper leak and lapses in the agency's examination-security mechanisms. The NTA's new office is located in the Government of India Press Building on Minto Road, with 39 CISF personnel deployed for security and access control.

"A dedicated over 55,000 square feet office space has been allotted in the Government of India Press Building on Minto Road. The fifth floor and parts of fourth and sixth floor of the said building have been allotted to the National Testing Agency. Confidential and sensitive operations have been shifted in the last one month to the newly allotted building," a senior official told PTI.

The CISF personnel will man entry and exit points and oversee screening and access-control measures, including frisking, X-ray baggage screening and Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs).

"Confidential areas have been demarcated in the building where the movement and operations will be strictly monitored to ensure that a foolproof system is in place. The Home Ministry has approved Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) security cover for the premises," the official said.