CJP won't back down from demand for CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, says Ashutosh Ranka

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka on Monday said the outfit would not withdraw its demand for the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over the alleged exclusion of 13 crore names from electoral rolls and challenged him to address the allegations against him before the press and the public.

Ranka claimed that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) had "defrauded" 13 crore people by removing their names from electoral rolls and questioned why the BJP was "defending" Kumar over the allegations.

"For 48 hours, the ball was in Kumar’s court; now it is in CJP’s court. We will start our nationwide protest on October 2, and we won’t back down till he resigns. CJP is a platform which, if it gets involved in any matter, doesn’t let go of it until we win," Ranka told reporters in Guwahati.

On September 24, the CJP demanded Kumar’s resignation for allegedly "undermining" voter rights and warned of a nationwide agitation, including "Jantar Mantar 2.0", if he did not step down within 48 hours.

Launching what it called the 'Election Commission Thik Karo' campaign, the youth-led outfit said the campaign would focus on the alleged exclusion of more than 13 crore names from draft electoral rolls across 30 states and Union territories during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

On the CJP reportedly not being granted permission for its October 2 protest in Mumbai, Ranka said, "Who gave permission to Kumar to remove the names, fraudulently redraw constituencies in Assam? The 'netas' and Kumar-type people are destroying democracy. Who has given them permission for such acts?"