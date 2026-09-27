Mumbai cops deny CJP nod for protest against CEC; Dipke threatens 'Jail Bharo Andolan'

The Mumbai Police on Sunday denied permission for the Cockroach Janta Party's October 2 protest at Shivaji Park against the Election Commission (EC) and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, citing High Court directives, lack of civic permission and the possibility of traffic disruptions.

Reacting to the decision, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the outfit would launch a "Jail Bharo Andolan" in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti if the right to protest was denied.

"Mumbai Police has also denied permission for our protest on 2nd October. Such tactics to suppress citizens’ voices are unacceptable. If we are denied the right to protest, CJP will launch a Jail Bharo Andolan in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti," Dipke wrote on X.