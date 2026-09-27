Mumbai cops deny CJP nod for protest against CEC; Dipke threatens 'Jail Bharo Andolan'

The Mumbai Police on Sunday denied permission for the Cockroach Janta Party's October 2 protest at Shivaji Park against the Election Commission (EC) and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, citing High Court directives, lack of civic permission and the possibility of traffic disruptions.
Reacting to the decision, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the outfit would launch a "Jail Bharo Andolan" in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti if the right to protest was denied.
"Mumbai Police has also denied permission for our protest on 2nd October. Such tactics to suppress citizens’ voices are unacceptable. If we are denied the right to protest, CJP will launch a Jail Bharo Andolan in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti," Dipke wrote on X.
An application seeking permission for the CJP's protest was submitted to police on September 26 by activist Ajinkya Shinde, an official said.
The formal communication issued by Shivaji Park police station said the police department was not empowered to grant permission for public gatherings at the ground under existing High Court orders and subsequent state government guidelines.
The communication also said the applicant had failed to submit the mandatory permission letter from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for use of the ground.
Shivaji Park is a designated silence zone surrounded by residential areas, raising concerns over noise pollution, it added.
Authorities also pointed out that the proposed protest was likely to cause severe traffic congestion and impede the movement of emergency vehicles to several prominent hospitals in the vicinity.
The police advised the organiser to look for alternative venues within Mumbai, adding that if a fresh application was submitted for another location, the competent authority would consider it in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.
The CJP had earlier announced that it would launch a nationwide protest from Shivaji Park against the ECI and Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The mobilisation against Kumar follows an Indian Express report that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections on several occasions over decisions and orders regarding the SIR.
The Election Commission, however, has said that differing views and observations are a normal part of institutional deliberations and asserted that its orders have full legal sanction and follow statutory procedures.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)