IndusInd Bank CEO says name 'unmapped' from electoral roll, asked to appear for hearing

In another post, he questioned the need for multiple identity documents, saying, "Indians have so many certificates to prove who they are. Aadhar card. PAN Card. Voter ID. Passport. You would think there is an identity crisis!"

Anand's comments come amid the Election Commission's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The EC last week announced several measures to ease the process for voters who have received notices, including doorstep collection of documents and extensions of deadlines in Delhi and Maharashtra.

The deadline for filing claims and objections has been extended to October 30 for Delhi voters and October 12 for Maharashtra.

The EC also said that voters issued notices during the SIR over being "unmapped" or having logical discrepancies need not ordinarily appear before the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO).

Booth Level Officers will instead visit their homes to collect documents and upload them on the ECINet for consideration by the ERO, the poll panel said.

It added that hearings would be held only in exceptional circumstances, preferably online. An adult family member can also be authorised by the elector to attend the hearing on their behalf, if required.

(With inputs from PTI)